Two arrested after man shot in leg in Skelmersdale

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was shot in the leg in Skelmersdale.

Lancashire Police attended reports of a gunshot in the Ennerdale area on Sunday night where a man was found with a wound in his leg, believed to have come from a shotgun.

The victim has been taken to hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two men, aged 20 and 36, both from Skelmersdale have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder - they remain in custody at this time.

Police are continuing to appeal for information and are asking anybody who witnessed the incident or knows who may be responsible to get in touch us as soon as possible.

DCI Zoe Russo, of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: "We appreciate this will have caused concern in the community but we would like to reassure people that our investigation is very much ongoing.

“Although we have arrested two people today, we are continuing to ask anybody with information about the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1589 of September 6th, or to ring Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.