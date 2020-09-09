Final movements of arena bombing victims detailed at inquiry

Amy Welch reports.

The final movements of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing have been outlined at the public inquiry into their deaths.

Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney QC said the details would be "difficult to hear and difficult to deliver", as he warned those watching it may be distressing.

Relatives of some of the victims wiped away tears in the hearing room at Manchester Magistrates' Court, while other families watched proceedings from a nearby annexe.

Photographs of the 22 were displayed as Mr Greaney described their movements at the Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017, where they were when Salman Abedi detonated his bomb in the City Room foyer, the extent of the medical treatment given to their injuries, and their cause of death.

Alison Howe, 44, and Lisa Lees, 43, from Oldham. Credit: ITV News

- Alison Howe, 44, and Lisa Lees, 43, from Oldham, took their daughters to the concert and later returned to pick them up.

Nurse and "much-loved" wife and mother Mrs Howe was described as a gifted musician who was due to celebrate her 45th birthday two days later and then go on holiday to New York with husband Stephen.

Loved ones of beauty therapist Mrs Lees said they remembered the married mother-of-two for her "wide smile and infectious laugh".

Both were standing four metres away from the blast site and were pronounced dead at the scene with concert T-shirts placed over their bodies. Post-mortem examinations showed Mrs Lees died from multiple injuries and Mrs Howe from a head injury - with both likely to have been rendered unconscious immediately. Their injuries were said to be unsurvivable.

Customer services assistant Angelika Klis, 39, and taxi driver Marcin Klis, 42, from York, were collecting their daughters Alexandra and Patrycia, aged 20 and 14, in the foyer.

The couple, who met and fell in love in their native Poland, were said by their daughters to have "shared a deep bond", were "very caring" and would plan a family day out every few weeks.

They stood with their arms around each other as they waited for the concert to finish. At the time of the explosion they were four metres away. Neither showed any signs of life and their bodies were covered with T-shirts and posters before a paramedic attached a label to them - like other victims - to identify they were deceased.

Mr Kliss died of chest injuries and his partner from multiple injuries, which in both cases were said to be unsurvivable.

- Students Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, from South Shields, had been in a relationship since 2014 and travelled to the concert together.

Miss Rutherford was a talented songwriter and performer who had recently completed a BTEC in music performance studies, while Mr Curry was a talented sportsman and keen cricketer who was studying for a sports degree at Northumbria University and spoke about joining the police.

Both were stood four metres from the bomber as they walked towards the City Room exit and were pronounced dead at the scene, with T-shirts placed over them.

They were said to have died from multiple injuries which were deemed unsurvivable.

- Leeds Beckett University student Courtney Boyle, 19, from Gateshead, travelled to Manchester with family members as her younger sister attended the concert.

Described by her family as "confident, strong-minded, loving and caring", she had previously submitted her first year psychology and criminology examination papers and was subsequently awarded a honorary degree in July 2017.

Just four metres away from the killer when the blast was detonated, the inquiry heard death would have happened quickly and her multiple injuries were said to be unsurvivable.

- Eilidh MacLeod, 14, travelled to Manchester from her home on the Isle of Barra in the Outer Hebrides with her mother and a friend.

The "much-loved" middle sister of three was "very family orientated" and loved music which was a big part of her life, having enjoyed success in the World Bagpipe Playing Championships in 2016. Those who know her said they are sure she would have succeeded at whatever she wanted to do in life, the inquiry heard.

Miss MacLeod was four metres from the explosion and a post-mortem examination showed it was very likely she would have died quickly from multiple injuries, said to be unsurvivable. Her body was covered in clothing and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Elaine McIver, 43, from Cheshire.

Police officer Elaine McIver, 43, from Cheshire, was waiting in the foyer with her partner to collect his young daughter and her friend.

The detective constable "loved" being in the police and was getting ready to move house with her partner at the time, the inquiry was told.

She was standing five metres from the seat of the explosion and died from unsurvivable chest injuries.

Georgina Callander, 18, from Preston Credit: Instagram

- Georgina Callander, 18, from Preston, had travelled to the concert with a friend while her mother waited nearby.

She was said to be "very caring" and "loved life", having just passed her driving test and earned a place at university to study paediatrics.

Miss Callander was four metres from the bombing and was later seen by heart paramedics who designated her as a priority casualty. She was taken with her mother by ambulance but by the time they reached hospital she went into cardiac arrest and was later pronounced dead.

Her fatal head injury was said to be unsurvivable and she would have been rendered unconscious immediately.

Jane Carolyn Tweddle (second from right) and her daughters, Harriet Taylor, Lily Taylor, Isabelle Taylor. Credit:

Mother-of-three Jane Tweedle, 51, a school receptionist from Blackpool, had gone to Manchester with a friend whose daughter was attending the concert.

Her loved ones said she "treated everyone with kindness, decency and respect" and "loved to make people laugh".

She was 13 metres from the blast site and was hit by a single projective. Witnesses described seeing signs of life and attempts were made by police officers to resuscitate her, but to no avail.

Her fatal neck injury was said to be unsurvivable.

John Atkinson, 28, from Manchester Credit: Family handout

John Atkinson, 28, from Manchester, attended the concert with the sister of his long-term partner.

His "caring nature" led him to his job as a healthcare assistant where he helped young adults with autism and Asperger's Syndrome.

Just six metres away when the bomb was detonated, he managed to drag himself a short distance and was then tended to by a member of the public for just short of an hour before medical assistance arrived.

After a tourniquet was placed on his leg he was later conscious and able to speak, but he suffered a cardiac arrest before he was transported by ambulance to hospital where he died shortly afterwards.

The post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death was from severe leg injuries, as well as abdominal injuries. He was also found to have significant heart disease which may have contributed to his death, said a pathologist. Bomb blast experts believe his injuries may have been potentially survivable but could not comment on any impact from the heart disease so the inquiry will hear evidence from an expert cardiologist.

- Insurance claims assessor Kelly Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, had gone to the concert with her sister and another younger relative.

Her family were said to have "meant the world" to the devoted aunt who was planning to have a baby and buy a new house with her partner Ian Winslow, and had earlier in the evening texted him to say she loved him.

She and her relatives left their seats shortly after the last song and entered the City Room only seven seconds before the bomb detonated.

She was given first aid and CPR and was said to have appeared to have shown intermittent signs of life, but then became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene with T-shirts used to cover her body.

A post-mortem examination found she died from head and abdominal injuries which would have rapidly rendered her unconscious. Her injuries were also said to be unsurvivable.

Martyn Hett, 29, lived in Stockport. Credit:

Martyn Hett, 29, a social media manager, lived in Stockport and attended the concert with friends.

He was "tremendous fun" and loved being "centre stage", and was singing and dancing from the first song of the show.

He entered the City Room at 10.28pm and was about four metres from Abedi at the time of the explosion.

Afterwards he did not respond and he was covered with a blanket at 11.34pm. A post-mortem examination concluded he died of multiple injuries which were not survivable.

He had appeared on TV shows Come Dine With Me and Tattoo Fixers, and died just days before he was to set off on a two-month trip to the US.

Megan Hurley, 15, from Liverpool Credit:

Megan Hurley, 15, lived in Liverpool and went to the concert with her older brother Bradley, 20.

Having a beautiful and infectious smile, her family said, they entered the foyer at 10.30pm and Megan was stood just three metres from the bomb.

Megan's father found his children at 10.55pm and with the help of first aiders and a police sergeant, chest compressions were begun but ceased at 11.06pm as it was clear Megan, a pupil at Halewood Academy, was not breathing.

Injuries to her brain would have rendered her immediately unconscious and it is likely she died very quickly from unsurvivable injuries.

Michelle Kiss

Michelle Kiss, 45, lived in Whalley, Lancashire. A company secretary, she was waiting with a friend in the foyer to collect their daughters who had gone to the concert together.

The mother-of-three was standing on the steps leading to a raised area at the time of the detonation, around 20 metres from Abedi.

A member of the public stayed with the stricken victim and attempted to stem the flow of blood but believed she had died.

She was covered with a black sheet at 10.48pm, her death caused by unsurvivable head injuries.

Mary Nell Jones Credit:

Mary Nell Jones, 14, was the only daughter to parents Jane and Ernie and little sister to brothers Sam, Joe and William - and known to everyone as Nell.

She excelled academically, was a gifted mathematician and shone on the stage.

Nell had gone to the concert with a friend who bought her the ticket as a birthday present, the girls singing along to an Grande CD as they were driven from Cheshire to Manchester by her friend's father.

The girls were singing and dancing throughout the show and left the arena into the City Room at 10.30pm.

Mr Greaney said: "As they walked through, Nell told her friend she loved her and her friend said the same back."

At the time of the explosion Nell was approximately two metres from Abedi.

At 10.43pm, a Travel Safe officer tried to rouse her but she was unresponsive. Ten minutes later no pulse could be found and a pink jumper was used to cover her.

At 11.41pm, a paramedic identified Nell as deceased.

A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of multiple injuries and experts concluded her injuries could not be survived.

Olivia Campbell-Hardy Credit: MEN Media

Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, lived in Bury, Greater Manchester, and attended the concert with a friend, the tickets being a Christmas present.

She loved singing and music and as they left the concert through the foyer her friend asked what her favourite song had been.

She was stood five metres from Abedi, who exploded his device before she could answer.

At 10.45pm, a police officer and first aider attended to her but she showed no signs of life and a poster was used to cover her body.

A post-mortem examination confirmed she died of multiple injuries which were not survivable.

Philip Tron, 32, a plumber, had gone to Manchester with Deborah Boyle and her daughter Courtney Boyle, 19, who all lived in Gateshead, to collect a family member from the concert.

Mr Tron was four metres from the blast. He did not receive any medical care or intervention and was covered with a blanket at 10.45pm.

He died from multiple injuries which were non-survivable.

Saffie-Rose Roussos

The youngest victim, eight-year-old Saffie-Rose Roussos, had gone to see her favourite pop star, Ariana Grande, perform on the most exciting night of her young life.

The concert tickets were a Christmas present from her parents.

With her mother Lisa Roussos and sister Ashlee Bromwich, from Preston, Lancashire, they were in the foyer at the time of the explosion.

Saffie was four metres from the explosion and police and members of the public, including an off-duty nurse, tried to help.

She was carried outside on an advertising hoarding and an ambulance was flagged down, arriving at Manchester Children's Hospital at 11.25pm. She was declared dead 15 minutes later from multiple and non-survivable injuries.

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, who lived in Leeds, was waiting in the foyer with her mother Samantha Leczkowski and grandmother Pauline Healey.

Clever, talented and creative, the Allerton High School student wanted to become an architect.

Sorrell was stood six metres from Abedi and was given CPR and a defibrillator was used, but she showed no signs of life.

At 11.13pm she was covered with a jacket. She suffered a neck injury and would have died shortly after the explosion from non-survivable injuries, experts said.

Wendy Fawell, 50, from Otley near Leeds was waiting with a friend to collect children who had attended the concert.

She was stood five metres from Abedi and when checked upon after the blast, was unresponsive.

By 10.53pm it was apparent she was dead as a result of head injuries which were not survivable.