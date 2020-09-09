Four-year-old transplant patient starts school after shielding for 6 months

A four-year-old boy from Newton Le Willows in Lancashire has started his first day of school after shielding for almost six months.

Harry Shelford had been unable to go out during the lockdown as he has a serious health condition and is waiting for a kidney transplant.

Today, he got to meet his new teacher and fellow classmates on his first full day of school - our correspondent Ann O'Connor was there too.

Organ donation

During the lockdown, a new law was introduced which means that most adults in England are now automatically considered organ donors. It's hoped it will help hundreds of people like little Harry who are on the waiting list.

