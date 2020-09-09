The Isle of Man's broadband speed has quadrupled in just a year, taking it above the UK in the latest worldwide rankings.

Recent figures by Cable.co.uk show the Island has jumped from 63rd to 40th place in 2019-20, with speeds increasing four-fold from 11.04Mbps to 44.16Mbps in the space of 12 months.

The latest figures highlight efforts to improve the Island's connectivity and is a priority in its economic rebuilding programme following the effects Covid.

Keeping our Island connected and providing a platform for the Isle of Man Government to deliver its digital services is an absolute priority as we rebuild after COVID-19. It also aids local businesses to grow and develop. Lyle Wraxall, CEO of Digital Isle of Man

Around 35% of Island properties can already access ultrafast fibre broadband via licensed operators.