Thousands of pupils in the Isle of Man will be required to attend school on a compulsory basis from Wednesday 9th September, as schools reopen for the new academic year.

Schools will have the option to issue sanctions, including fixed penalty notices to parents, if a child does not attend with good reason.

This will apply to both primary and secondary school pupils, and parents could be fined up to £1,000.

The Isle of Man Government has also recommended against families taking holiday that may affect attendance due to the self-isolation policy forming part of the Island's border restrictions.

Previously schools had reopened to pupils on 22nd June after the Island was declared 'COVID-free', but parents were allowed to keep their children at home for the remainder of the term.

Attending school is vitally important for our children’s education and just as importantly, their mental wellbeing. Current evidence has shown that COVID-19 infections and outbreaks are uncommon across all educational settings and the re-opening of schools has been associated with very few local outbreaks. Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture

The risk of children contracting coronavirus is currently considered "very low" as the Isle of Man has one isolated case of coronavirus.

The Isle of Man recorded its first case of coronavirus after 108 days of no new cases over the weekend.