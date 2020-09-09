The mother of a former soldier from Greater Manchester who took his own life during lockdown says he's been badly let down.

Dean Corbett from Trafford had struggled with his mental health since leaving the army.

The Ministry of Defence say that any veteran's death is a tragedy and that change is underway.

But his mum Karen Hessing says he was offered very little support, even though he'd served two tours in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile a special event is being held in Salford to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday 10th September.

Organisers say that during the pandemic many bereaved by suicide have been denied the extra support they need.

A vigil is being screened and live streamed to remember those who've taken their own life.