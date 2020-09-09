Three charged in connection with the death of Michelle Pearson

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection with the death of Michelle Pearson following a house fire in Salford.

The mother-of-six died last August, 20 months after the blaze in Walkden which claimed the lives of four of her children.

Demi Pearson, 15, brother Brandon, eight, and sisters Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died in the house fire. Credit: ITV News

Zac Bolland, 25, and David Worrall, 28, have been charged with murder. Courtney Brierley, 23, has been charged with manslaughter. All three will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on September 15, 2020.