£1000 fine for Bolton man who failed to isolate after returning from Ibiza

A man from Bolton who failed to self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a holiday in Ibiza has been fined £1000.

The 23-year-old, who has not been named, returned from the Spanish island on August 20, but failed to quarantine - as he was legally required - and instead left his home several times and hosted a house party.

Bolton Council have said they have welcomed the fine imposed by Greater Manchester Police, who were made aware of the breaches last week.

Bolton currently has the highest Covid-19 rate in the country and had new local lockdown restrictions imposed on Tuesday.

The new restrictions mean that all hospitality venues are limited to take away and that residents are not allowed to mix with people outside their own household.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants are only allowed to offer a take away service in Bolton. Credit: ITV News

"Selfish and irresponsible"

The Council are urging people to follow the new rules to slow the spread of the virus, which they said has been moving around the borough "uncontrollably".

Bolton Council Executive Cabinet Member for Environment Services Regulatory, Cllr Hilary Fairclough, said: "We are at a dangerous and critical time in our fight against Covid-19. The police have imposed a hefty fine on this individual which I believe the public would agree is the right thing to do.

"The actions of this holidaymaker were selfish and irresponsible, and he has put himself and others at risk by failing to self-isolate when returning from his holiday to Ibiza."

She added: "The vast majority of Bolton residents are doing their bit to abide by the rules even though this means being parted from loved ones for long periods of time.

"So it is disappointing that some people choose to take such a selfish attitude believing that the rules don’t apply to them."

It has not been confirmed whether or not the man has tested positive for coronavirus.