Greater Manchester Police Officers save lorry driver after he has cardiac arrest

Two Greater Manchester Police officers helped to save the life of a HGV driver after he suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel and crashed into the central reservation.

PC Chris Pixton and PC Patrick Geoghegan-Shaw came across Shane Sharkey whilst travelling on the M60 whilst on shift - PC Pixton pulled my Sharkey from his damaged lorry and, along with a member of the public, began performing CPR.

The officers also used the defibrillator that they had in their vehicle.

Mr Starkey was taken to Salford Royal Hospital in a critical condition, however, he is now making a steady recovery.

Superintendent Richard Timson, GMP’s South Manchester District Commander, said: "This was a true act of bravery. Both officers acted swiftly and their quick thinking saved the driver of the HGV."

He added: "I would also like to thank the member of the public who also demonstrated great courage in assisting with giving Mr Sharkey first aid.

"I am pleased to hear that Mr Sharkey is making a recovery with the support of his partner Debra who wrote a letter of thanks to all the officers involved expressing her gratitude for their actions."

PC Chris Pixton said: