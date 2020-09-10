Lancaster man charged with brother's murder following assault

A man from Lancaster has been charged with his brother's murder following an assault in the city on Saturday evening.

Kieran Cuffe, 48, was arrested after his brother Seamus, 46, died following an assault near to Barclays Bank in Lancaster at around 6.40pm on Saturday.

Police said that Seamus died suddenly on Monday morning following the altercation.

The cause of his death is yet to be established by officials.

Kieran Cuffe was charged with Seamus' murder last night and will appear at Preston Magistrates Court later today.

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Willis said: “My thoughts remain with Seamus Cuffe’s loved ones and we have specially trained officers supporting the family.

“While we have now charged a man, I would continue to appeal to anyone who may have information to contact us. I am especially keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the altercation on Saturday or who has any mobile phone footage. I would urge them to come forward.

“Likewise, we need to understand Seamus’ recent movements and so I am keen to speak with anyone who had contact with him at any point on Saturday through to him sadly being found deceased on Monday morning.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 1477 of September 5th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.