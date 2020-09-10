Merseyside Police have arrested five people and seized £20,000 in cash plus 1kg of class A drugs in a series of raids.

Four men and one female was arrested at properties in Melling, Anfield, Huyton and Fazakerly, with all five now being questioned by detectives.

All five were arrested on a range of charges including suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: "Our work remains ongoing to target the people responsible for serious and organised crime including drug supply."

She added: "I can reassure the communities of Merseyside that the force will continue its fight against those involved in serious organised crime to make our communities safer."