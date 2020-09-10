A beauty salon denying the existence of coronavirus may be shut down after council officers found it was still displaying conspiracy posters.

Skin Kerr Aesthetics Hair & Beauty, on Aintree Road, Bootle, caused a storm of controversy this weekend when it displayed two posters in its windows declaring Covid a "voodoo virus".

The poster, adorned with the salon logo, contained bullet points stating: “Covid Free Salon; no masks, we take cash; covid talk is banned; you can’t catch what doesn’t exist."

It then asked customers to "please respect the rules of the salon".

Environmental Health officers from Sefton Council visited the salon on Monday and Tuesday and said they were assured the posters would be taken down permanently and that covid rules would be observed.

However, one of the posters appeared to have been stuck back up yesterday afternoon, the same day lockdown measures were tightened due to spiralling infection rates.

Police were seen visiting the salon today after it re-displayed the posters. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A spokeswoman for Sefton Council said: "The poster had been removed on Tuesday 8th September, and after a meeting with the owner yesterday and Sefton Council understood this was a permanent move.

"During the meeting, Environmental Health officers were also satisfied that all the measures currently required for the safe operation of the premises were in place.

"However, after reports that the poster was back on display this morning (Thursday 10th September), they returned.

"The posters in question have been seized and discussions will now take place with Sefton’s Director of Public Health to instigate closure proceedings on the premises."

More than 1,100 people have died of COVID-19 in Merseyside hospitals, with many more deaths recorded in care homes and other community settings.