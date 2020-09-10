Woolton maths teacher raises over £1000 for charity with lockdown photography project
A maths teacher from Woolton has raised over £10,000 for the Marie Curie charity after photographing over 700 families on their doorsteps during lockdown.
Kenny Glover turned his hobby into a charity fundraiser using his daily exercise to photograph families outside their homes and asking people for a donation to the hospice.
He said: "I live very close to Marie Curie’s Liverpool hospice in Woolton and knowing the incredible care they provide to those with terminal illnesses, I decided that, whilst on lockdown, I’d take my exercise by walking round the city capturing family portraits on people’s doorsteps to raise funds for them."
He added: "My original target was to raise £100, and I never anticipated that it would be quite so successful! I’m thrilled to have raised so much for such a great cause. My camera just about limped to the end."
Kenny carried out the project whilst still providing support and lessons for his pupils at St Francis Xavier College.
Ruth Todd, Marie Curie’s local Community Fundraiser said: "What a brilliant idea, combining daily exercise, keeping in touch with the community, putting his fantastic photography skills to use in lockdown & raising money for Marie Curie at the same time.
"We need to raise £6,397 per day to run our Liverpool hospice, so every penny counts. Our thanks to Kenny for helping to make sure more people with a terminal illness in Liverpool, get the care and support they need."
You can view the full collection of Kenny's "On your doorstep" project here.