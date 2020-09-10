A maths teacher from Woolton has raised over £10,000 for the Marie Curie charity after photographing over 700 families on their doorsteps during lockdown.

Kenny Glover turned his hobby into a charity fundraiser using his daily exercise to photograph families outside their homes and asking people for a donation to the hospice.

He said: "I live very close to Marie Curie’s Liverpool hospice in Woolton and knowing the incredible care they provide to those with terminal illnesses, I decided that, whilst on lockdown, I’d take my exercise by walking round the city capturing family portraits on people’s doorsteps to raise funds for them."

He added: "My original target was to raise £100, and I never anticipated that it would be quite so successful! I’m thrilled to have raised so much for such a great cause. My camera just about limped to the end."

One of the photos taken by Kenny during lockdown. Credit: Kenny Glover

Kenny carried out the project whilst still providing support and lessons for his pupils at St Francis Xavier College.

Ruth Todd, Marie Curie’s local Community Fundraiser said: "What a brilliant idea, combining daily exercise, keeping in touch with the community, putting his fantastic photography skills to use in lockdown & raising money for Marie Curie at the same time.

"We need to raise £6,397 per day to run our Liverpool hospice, so every penny counts. Our thanks to Kenny for helping to make sure more people with a terminal illness in Liverpool, get the care and support they need."

You can view the full collection of Kenny's "On your doorstep" project here.