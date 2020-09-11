Family's urgent appeal to find woman a week after her disappearance

The family of a woman who has been missing for a week have made an urgent appeal to the public to help police find her.

Debra Cull, aged 55, was last seen in the Brinnington area of Stockport on the morning of Friday 4 September.

She was pictured on CCTV near to the Cohens chemist at the junction of Northumberland Road and Brinnington Road in Brinnington at around 10.20am that day.

She hasn’t been seen since and her eight children, all of whom she usually has regular contact with, have not heard from her and are becoming increasingly concerned.

Debra is described as white with shoulder-length blonde hair and is of a slim build. She was last seen wearing a grey cardigan, a pink jumper and blue jeans.

It is believed she has family links to the Preston and Fylde areas of Lancashire.

Her husband Matthew, 53, and daughter Emily, 32, are appealing to anyone with any information about Debra's whereabouts to come forward.

Matthew said: "I just want to know my wife is safe and comes back home. This is entirely out of character and we are missing her."

Emily added: "We just want her to come home, we all miss her."

Debra's welfare is of concern to officers. Detective Chief Inspector Gina Brennand, of GMP's Stockport division, said:

This is a very worrying time for Debra's family and we are urging anyone with information that could help lead us to finding her to get in touch. If the images we have released of Debra strike any resemblance to someone you may have seen in the last seven days, do not hesitate to call police as it may prove to be the vital detail that we need in our search. DCI Gina Brennand, GMP

Can you help?

Anyone with information should call 0161 856 9223. Details can anonymously be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.