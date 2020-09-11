Video report by Jahmal Williams-Thomas

Former black and Asian students have been speaking out about the racism they were subjected to whilst studying at a drama school in Wigan.

The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA) has admitted of causing "pain and suffering" for students for the way they dealt with racist incidents at the school.

Lamin Touray, from Hulme in South Manchester who studied at ALRA, said that a fellow student didn't want to work with him and his friend because they were black, but the school said that the incident was not racist.

Another student has said how one teacher praised him for doing so well considering English wasn't his first language and how his "negro" roots could be heard in his accent, despite him being from Blackpool.

Lamin, who's now an actor, and 12 other former students published an open letter detailing their experiences whilst studying at ALRA.

Following the publication of the letter, the school have told Lamin that the incident he reported was racist, four years after it occurred.

ALRA have apologised for the incident and have said that staffing changes have been made and that an action plan to tackle racism is in place.

They said in a statement: "We openly acknowledge the failings and trauma caused by racism at ALRA in the past and want to assure our students, staff and graduates that we are taking all complaints very seriously.

"We apologise unreservedly for every incident, and for the time it is taking to investigate each complaint with the scrutiny deserved."

The Board of Trustees at the school has also told ITV News that an independent audit panel will publish a report on the failings and make recommendations in early 2021.