Video from Manchester Academy High School.

Students at Manchester Academy High School had the surprise of their lives when music legend Stormzy decided to launch the World Premiere of his new video in their classrooms.

The students thought they were starting their first lesson as usual when they sat down in their classrooms, but they were surprised when teachers played a video of Stormzy talking directly to them about how he wanted them to be the first to see his new video Superheroes.

We’re all superheroes. We come from where we come from, we might be disadvantaged, we might have so many obstacles in front of us. You are all superheroes in your own right. Don’t ever forget that. Stormzy

“The little skills that we have and the big skills we have, those talents often go ignored, but that makes you a superhero and the sky’s the limit. All these things inside you make you incredible”, he added. Lindsy Banza, one of the Manchester Academy Year 8 pupils who watched the video, said: “I felt surprised at first when I saw Stormzy on the screen. His message was really inspiring, and I like how he showed how powerful the Black Lives Matter movement can be.”

Manchester Academy Year 8 student Lindsy Banza. Credit: Manchester Academy

Manchester Academy Principal Mr Eldon said it was amazing for our students to receive Stormzy’s motivational message: “This personal message to our students from such a legend meant a lot to our students and staff. We are so grateful for his generosity, inspiring us to rise up and be superheroes.”

The launch of Stormzy’s new video Superheroes is taken from his second album, Heavy is the Head. It was made possible thanks to our partnership with Manchester United Foundation, who organised it through Manchester United’s global partner, adidas.

Manchester United Foundation’s Chief Executive John Shiels said given the diversity at Manchester Academy High School, he hoped Stormzy’s message would inspire students for the new academic term.