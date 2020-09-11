A 50-year-old man has been jailed for eight weeks after failing to self-isolate upon returning to the Isle of Man.

Ivan Vasilev Dimitrov started delivering meals from the Siam Orchid restaurant in Douglas on 6th September, despite returning to the Isle of Man on 3rd September.

At the time, the Isle of Man had a 14-day self-isolation policy where anyone who arrived on the Island was required to quarantine for two weeks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

That has now been reduced to seven days isolation, followed by a test.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes jailed him after he had appeared in court from the Isle of Man Constabulary Headquarters via video link.