Two Lancashire men jailed for revenge arson attack in Blackburn

Two men from Darwen have been jailed for a revenge arson attack in Blackburn, where the occupant had to escape out of a first-floor window.

Thomas Bank, 25, and Lewis Clough, 33, both pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life in relation to the incident which took place last November.

Clough was jailed for was sentenced to six years in prison with a further two-and-a-half-years on license, whilst Bank was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison.

The damage done to the flat after the fire. Credit: Lancashire Police

The court was told that the arson was carried out as revenge after Clough was stabbed during a fight four days before the fire.

The 36-year-old occupant of the flat on Rothesay Road, Blackburn escaped from the property with his dog.

Det Insp Andy Horne, of East Police, said "We welcome today’s sentences which reflect the gravity of what were really serious offences – risking the lives of not only their intended target but the vulnerable and elderly lady who lived below."