Police clamp down on illegal gatherings as tighter restrictions loom

Police have dispersed a number of illegal gatherings overnight as revellers make the most of the final weekend before the "rule of six" coronavirus restriction comes into force.

Greater Manchester Police said they closed down illegal gatherings at properties in Altrincham and Flixton on Saturday night, as well as a large gathering of around 70 people in Mottram.

Fixed penalty notices were issued at each of the incidents as current rules only allow groups of up to 30 to meet.

The interventions came just hours after officers attended a gathering at an address in Stockport which had 45 people in attendance, and another address in north Manchester which they had been called to on two previous occasions.

On Friday evening an operation in Bolton - which has a coronavirus infection rate six times the national average - saw a crackdown on those breaching the law.

Police issued 100 pound fines to four takeaways for serving food after 10pm.

A barber's shop was closed down for not following local guidelines.