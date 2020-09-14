Blackpool stages special tribute to mark Battle of Britain anniversary

Blackpool has staged a special tribute to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Day.

The resort, which is usually home to traditional events such as Armed Forces week and its annual air show, has instead released a short compilation film due to the pandemic which features two of the iconic fighter planes that took part in the battle.

The film, which pays tribute to those who fought in the war also features an Illuminations display that includes the lighting up of The Blackpool Tower in red, white and blue, and a performance by Britain’s favourite wartime group, the D-Day Darlings.

During the Second World War Blackpool was home to one of the largest military training centres in the world, with almost 800,000 RAF recruits undergoing their initial training there.

During this time, Blackpool residents raised funds to sponsor three Spitfires known as Progress I, II and III.

One of the replica Spitfires, nicknamed “Holly”, is playing a starring role in this year’s Blackpool Illuminations display.

"Holly" a replica Spitfire, can be seen at the Blackpool Illuminations display throughout the Illuminations season. Credit: VisitBlackpool

In collaboration with the resort’s aviation museum, Hangar 42, the refurbished plane has been sited on a seafront roundabout with spectators able to view a laser show as part of this year's illuminations.

Cllr Gillian Campbell, Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture for Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool has a proud history of aviation and a long and lasting relationship with the armed forces.

“During this pandemic, we have lost some of our traditional events such as Armed Forces Week and the annual air show, but we were determined not to let this Battle of Britain anniversary go unnoticed.

It is a shame that we were not able to promote the Hurricane fly-past or the performance by the D-Day Darlings so as not to attract crowds, but we are thrilled to be able to showcase the highlights via our website and social media channels. Visitors will also be able to see the Spitfire in situ on the Gynn Roundabout every night throughout the Illuminations season. Cllr Gillian Campbell, Blackpool Council

This year’s Blackpool Illuminations, which also include a tribute to the UK’s Corona Heroes, with a display of hearts and rainbows on the Golden Mile, have been extended by two months and will shine until January 3.

The full film can be viewed here.

