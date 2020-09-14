Bolton law firm ordered to close after 18 cases of coronavirus

A firm of solicitors in Bolton has been closed down after it was linked to 18 cases of coronavirus.

Accident Injury Solicitors, on Blackburn Road, was ordered to close immediately on Friday by environmental health officers and will remain shut until improvements have been made, a spokesman for Bolton Council said.

Family members of employees at the business had contacted the authority to report that staff were not being informed of Covid-19 cases in the workplace and were being forced to work alongside others who had tested positive, the spokesman said.

An investigation by the council and Public Health England (PHE) revealed 18 cases linked to the firm and when officers visited they found seating arrangements were not far enough apart and cleaning arrangements were unsatisfactory.

Bolton was made subject to tighter restrictions last week as it recorded the highest number of cases in the country.

The council's cabinet member for environment regulatory services Councillor Hilary Fairclough, said: "The restrictions are clear - and in the case of this firm we had no choice but to take action.

"The firm clearly showed a disregard for the health of their staff and the wider community.

"We are indebted to members of the public for letting us know about these unsafe practices.

"I urge anyone who has concerns about their place of work, or any business, to let us know so we can investigate.

"This council takes a zero-tolerance approach to those flouting the Covid-19 rules."

