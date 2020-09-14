Government announce funding for Blackpool Tram service to boost capacity

Blackpool Tram is to receive over £300,000 to help increase its service capacity.

The funding covers a period of eight weeks' and has been backdated to August 4 2020, to enable the tram service to increase its capacity as children return to school and people return to their places of work.

At the end of the current eight-week period of funding, the Department for Transport says they will review whether further funding is needed.

Light Rail Minister Baroness Vere said: “We know people rely on tram services to get to work, see friends and to enjoy Blackpool’s world-famous entertainments. Today’s funding will help increase services so more people can travel safely as we continue to battle coronavirus.

“This is part of our wider efforts to ensure people across the country have access to the bus and tram services they need – that includes enough funding to help support over 13,000 local bus services across England during the pandemic for key workers and the wider public to use.”

Read more: