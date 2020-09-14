Martyn Hett has become the first person to be remembered in a "pen portrait" at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Martyn's father, Paul, his step-mother Cath and elder brother Dan prepared the pen portrait, with Martyn's brother Matthew also being present in the courtroom for the commemorative statement.

Daniel Hett and his wife were not able to be present for the "pen portrait" as they are currently self-isolating, they were praised by counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney QC for being responsible in their actions.

Martyn was a self-confessed Coronation Street superfan and was a "Dierdre Barlow enthusiast" and was he known for getting a tattoo of the character on his leg on the Channel 4 programme "Tattoo Fixers".

His funeral was attended by many members of the Coronation Street cast.

Before the video of Martyn's pen portrait began his father, Paul, addressed Manchester Magistrates Court thanking counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney QC for the "understanding way" he dealt with evidence heard last week about the last hours of the victims.

The portrait began with a video showcasing Martyn and some of the videos that he made for social media, which his dad said he hoped would be up to his son's standards.

These included clips of him acting out coronation street scenes, laughing and joking with friends and family and winning Couples Come Dine with Me which he was on with his partner Russel.

Martyn's father, Paul Hett, then read a long statement on the video detailing Martyn's life.

He said that Martyn's life was so vibrant, so full of energy he would need hours to describe him and still only scratch the surface.

Paul Hett also told the inquiry in the portrait how Martyn had been "diligently saving" for two years to fund a two-month trip to America.

He was due to leave for the trip two days after the attack.

He said: "Martyn’s future was so bright. He’d just been promoted at work and was ready to go on a holiday of a lifetime.

"This was cruel beyond belief."

"Martyn's personality was fun with a wicked sense of humour. Martyn lit up everyone around him."

He added: "Martyn touched so many people in his short life and his memory will shine bright forever.

"Due to Martyn's huge social media following we've been asked many times is Martyn Hett your son, yes Martyn is our son."

Paul said that they're hearts are broken again every day when seeing pictures of Martyn in the house.

Martyn's brother Daniel also spoke in the pen portrait, describing him and Martyn as very close, but as people being world's apart.

He also said that he feels the grief and loss of losing Martyn most keenly during big family occasions and that he will still instinctively go to message or call Martyn about things.

He added that telling his two young sons that their uncle had died was extremely difficult and that he hopes that they won't carry the grief and trauma into adulthood.

Martyn was 29 when he died, he was from Stockport and was a social media manager.