Man denies murdering beautician from St Helens

A man has denied murdering a beautician at her home.

Andrew Wadsworth is alleged to have stabbed Melissa Belshaw, 32, to death in Upholland Road, Billinge, St Helens, on May 20.

Wadsworth, 36, of Cranfield Road, Wigan, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Monday via video-link from prison to enter his plea to the charge.

He also denies separate counts of attempted murder and making a threat to kill.

Ms Belshaw was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics to save her life.

A provisional trial date of November 16 has been set, with a pre-trial review to take place on November 2.