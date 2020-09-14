Manchester Arena Inquiry: Relatives to give "pen portraits" of victims

The Manchester Arena Inquiry will begin hearing "pen portraits" from the families of the victims of the 22 people who died in the bombing today.

Twenty-two people were killed, with hundreds more injured, when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb as thousands of people left an Ariana Grande concert.

Family members will be invited to present a personal insight into the lives of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing in May 2017.

Four "pen portraits" will be provided each day, with family members, or others on their behalf, reading out witness statements and playing videos to remember those who died.

Counsel to the inquiry Paul Greaney QC said: "Each 'pen portrait' is deeply affecting. The experience will be moving and distressing... and exceptionally difficult for the families."

Counselling is available to the families and families are urged not to watch the evidence on their own.

The loved ones of Martyn Hett, Eilidh MacLeod, John Atkinson and Sorrell Leczkowski will be heard on Monday 14 September, with the last of the statements being heard on the 23 September.

The inquiry started last week, with a lot of the focus on the response of the emergency services in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The inquiry was due to begin in June, but was delayed by the trial of Hashem Abedi, who was jailed for 55 years for his role in the bombing.

Its chairman, Sir John Saunders, will make a report and recommendations once all the evidence has been heard, which is expected to take up to six months.