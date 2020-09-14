Manchester Arena Inquiry: Victim's "pen portraits" heard in court

The Manchester Arena Inquiry has heard the first four pen portraits today.

The Manchester Arena Inquiry has begun to hear 'pen portraits' from the families of the 22 people who were killed in the attack in May 2017.

Each family will give commemorative statements, painting a picture of the victim's life and how the loss of them has affected their loved ones.

Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett, 29, was from Stockport and a social media manager. Credit: Family Photo

Martyn was a self-confessed Coronation Street superfan and was a "Dierdre Barlow enthusiast" and was he known for getting a tattoo of the character on his leg on the Channel 4 programme "Tattoo Fixers".

His father Paul said that Martyn's life was so vibrant, so full of energy he would need hours to describe him and still only scratch the surface.

"Martyn touched so many people in his short life and his memory will shine bright forever."

Eilidh MacLeod

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, from Barra was a keen musician and a bagpipe player. Credit: Family Photo

Eilidh MacLeod has been remembered by her family in a "beautiful and fitting" tribute at the Manchester Arena inquiry.

A 30-minute video was shown to Manchester Magistrates Court and featured tributes from Eilidh's parents, sisters, aunties, cousin, former teachers and friends.

Her mum Marion said: "Our whole world’s been shattered into pieces, I love her, we always have and we always will. We miss her, always."

John Atkinson

John Atkinson, 28, from Bury, worked with young adults with autism. Credit: Family photo

The inquiry was told how John was the "heart and soul" of his family and that his death has left a "huge void".

John's family also spoke of how he loved his job working with young adults with autism and behavioural difficulties, his parents' statement also said how John was extremely clever with a Mensa IQ of 137 at just eight years old.

John's parents said: "He was the centre of our world. We miss him so much, his laugh, his humour, his personality, his love for his family ... we will miss everything about him."

Sorrell Leczkowski

Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, from Leeds, wanted to become an architect when she grew up. Credit: Family Photo

Sorrell was described to the inquiry as being a creative girl who loved school and was hungry for knowledge.

Her mother, Samantha, and Nana, Pauline, were both seriously injured in the attack when they came to pick up her and her sister from the concert.

Her mum said: "I find it incredibly difficult taking about Sorrell in the past tense. I want nothing more than to have her back."

