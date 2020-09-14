Police appeal as teenager left with serious facial injuries in Stockport attack

A 19-year-old man has suffered serious facial injuries after he was attacked in Stockport.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Saturday 15 August 2020, at the Friendship Inn on Stockport Road in Romiley.

Police say the man was in the smoking area where he was repeatedly punched in the face before he left and was again assaulted by another man whilst running for a taxi.

Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who has information or witnessed the incident.

The two suspects are described as white males.

Can you help?

Anyone with information is asked to call 0161 856 9923 quoting incident number 1911 of 17/08/20.