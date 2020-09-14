Warning as thousands of men going undiagnosed with life-threatening cancers

Video report by Andy Bonner.

A charity is warning that there are thousands of men who are unaware that they may have life-threatening cancers.

The lockdown has seen the number of referrals to GPs drop significantly and Prostate Cancer UK says it's critical those at risk take action.

That's echoed by Tony Collier from Altrincham. When he sought help for a groin strain, the last thing he expected was to be told he had an incurable cancer. Tony was 60 when he was diagnosed and told he had as little as two years to live.

I saw a sports injuries doctor. He did an MRI scan and found a shadow on the pelvic bone. It turned out to be prostate cancer that had escaped the prostate into the entire skeleton from the pelvis up to the skull. I had no symptoms and I'd had it for ten years. Tony Collier

Figures show referrals for urological cancers like his have dropped by nearly half in our region as the pandemic made it harder for men to visit their GP.

Tony was 60 when he was diagnosed and told he had as little as two years to live.

Tony said: "Men are not great at going to the doctor's. But I think the Covid thing, going to the GPs, practices not being open as normal, not functioning like normal, has been a major issue. But I think men need to get over this. It's really, really important. Being told you've got cancer is bad enough but being told they can't cure it is absolutely awful."

It's important for men to know their risk of prostate cancer. Then if they're at an increased risk they can contact their GP and talk through whether they should get a test or not. If you're diagnosed early with prostate cancer there are really good survival rates. So don't put off that conversation. Angela Culhane, Prostate Cancer UK

Who is most at risk from prostate cancer?

Men over 50.

Black men.

Men with a family history of the disease.

There are often no symptoms. But a simple blood test can indicate problems. Tony says men shouldn't be scared to ask their GP for a test. It's thought up to 3,500 in England may not know they have a higher-risk prostate cancer. So Tony wants people to act now before it's too late.

How do I get checked?To help men find out whether they are at increased risk of developing the disease, Prostate Cancer UK has launched an online risk checker, available here.

