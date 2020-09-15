Bolton Council chiefs demand action over flaws in Covid online booking system

Council chiefs in Bolton have urged the Government to treat "major flaws" with the online booking system for Covid-19 tests as "a matter of the utmost priority".

A number of residents in the borough, which has the highest infection rate in England, have complained of long delays in trying to book a test and then in some cases being offered appointments in other areas of the UK.

Conservative leader of the council, Councillor David Greenhalgh, said: "We completely understand how frustrating it is for people who are finding it difficult to book a test. This is an unacceptable situation, and myself and senior officers have escalated the issue to the highest levels.

"In our experience, there are major flaws with the online booking system but this is a nationally run site which is not locally run and is out of our control."

Our teams have been working hard to increase testing capacity in Bolton - two new test centres have opened in the borough and a third is due to open this week. And yet we know these two new sites are currently operating below capacity, and our own residents cannot access a local test. This is unacceptable and it needs to get sorted and the issues resolved. David Greenhalgh, Leader of Bolton Council

The council urged people to only book a test if they have coronavirus symptoms or have been asked to get tested.

The plea was echoed by council leaders in Sefton, Merseyside, and in Bury, Greater Manchester.

Leaders in Sefton said a "huge increase" in the number of people seeking tests, partly due to the return of schools and the testing of international travellers, had put a "strain" on the laboratories which process the tests.

On top of this, there has also been a rise in requests from those without symptoms, added the council.

The council's director of public health Margaret Jones said: "A vast amount of work has gone into delivering the testing infrastructure we need across Sefton. There are regional, local, satellite and mobile testing sites available for our residents and workers across Cheshire and Merseyside.

"The increase in people using those sites in the last few weeks has, however, meant that laboratories need even greater capacity to cope with the demand.

"Many of the people now seeking tests do not have symptoms of Covid-19 and it is those people we are asking to wait a little longer while the capacity in laboratories is developed nationally."

Bury Council said many people who have no symptoms have been turning up to their two walk-through sites, which had resulted in long queues and a lengthy wait for those who genuinely need a test.

Councillor Andrea Simpson, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We are doing our very best to ensure people get a test when they need one but capacity is limited. Our local testing sites at Mosses and Chesham have been overwhelmed by demand since they opened last week, leading to understandable frustration."