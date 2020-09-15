Hundreds complete Coast to Coast Walk for Manx Blind Welfare Society

Almost 600 people in the Isle of Man have walked from Douglas to Peel to raise money for the Manx Blind Welfare Society.

Over £8,000 has been collected for the charity after a record-breaking number of people took part in the Island's Coast to Coast Walk on Sunday 6th September.

Participants gathered at the NSC track before following the 12-mile route down the Old Heritage Trail before finishing in front of the House of Manannan in Peel.

We have been on a high since the Coast to Coast Walk and that feeling is yet to go away – the atmosphere on the day was absolutely fantastic and there was a real community feel to the event. We’re delighted with the record-breaking number of entries and the wonderful amount raised, with more money still coming in! Debbie Thomson, Manx Blind Welfare Society Volunteers Coordinator and Events Organiser

Walkers finished in front of the House of Manannan in Peel. Credit: Manx Blind Welfare Society

The Manx Blind Welfare Society supports almost 600 people with serious sight loss in the Island, providing a wide range of service and support to people of all ages.

Over 200 volunteers, two full-time staff and nine part-time staff make up the team.

Events such as this one have been ongoing in the Isle of Man since rules on social distancing were removed in mid-June.