Manchester Arena Inquiry: Second day of pen portraits heard in court

The second day of "pen portraits" at the Manchester Arena Inquiry has concluded at Manchester Magistrates court.

A further four commemorative statements were heard at the inquiry by the families of the victims of the 22 people who were killed in the bombing in May 2017.

The inquiry has been adjourned until tomorrow morning when portraits of four more victims of the attack will be heard.

Megan Hurley

Megan was 15, from Liverpool, she loved animals and photography. Credit: Family Photo

Megan, from Halewood in Liverpool, was 15 when she was killed in the bombing as she left an Ariana Grande concert.

She was described by her parents, Michael and Joanne as someone with a kind, caring and friendly nature, who loved animals, running and photography.

"Megan was maturing into a beautiful young lady, who was living her life to the fullest," her parents said.

Courtney Boyle

Courtney Boyle, from Gateshead, was 19 when she died. She was studying to be a criminologist. Credit: Family Photo

Courtney, who was 19 when she was killed in the bombing, was from Gateshead and was picking up her sister from the Ariana Grande concert with her mum's partner Phillip Tron, who was also killed in the explosion.

Courtney's mam, Debrorah Hutchinson, spoke in Manchester Magistrates Court before statements from other member's of Courtney's family were read by the family's legal representatives.

She said: "Courtney never hurt anyone, she had a beautiful heart and always put others first."

Kelly Brewster

Kelly Brewster, 32 from Sheffield, was planning to start a family when she died. Credit: Family Photo

Kelly was 32 when she was killed, she was from Sheffield and worked as an insurance claims assessor for Arriva, who called her their very own "pocket rocket".

Kelly's mum Kim is said to be in "constant pain", whilst her father Kevin has suffered a heart attack and stroke since the bombing and that he travels to Manchester Victoria regularly, as it is where he feels closest to his daughter.

Kelly's family said in the statement heard in court: "We have been robbed of Kelly's future in the cruellest and most barbaric way."

Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett, 29, was from Stockport and a social media manager. Credit: Family Photo

Martyn's mother Figen Murray and her husband Stuart conducted their own portrait of Martyn today to add to the one done by his dad Paul yesterday.

Figen said that her son had an "incredible passion for life" which he lived at 100 Mph.

She added: "He leaves an absolutely gaping hole in my soul - they say time is a good healer. I don’t think that is true. Three years on I miss him every day."

