Men to deny murdering woman in Walkden house fire

Two men will deny the murder of a woman who died 20 months after her four children were killed in a house fire.

Michelle Pearson, 37, was taken to hospital following the blaze at her home in Walkden, Greater Manchester, in December 2017 which killed her children Demi, 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and Lia, three.

The four siblings killed in the fire. Credit: ITV News

Mrs Pearson died in hospital on August 25 last year.

Zak Bolland, 26, and David Worrall, 28, appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday by videolink from separate prisons.

Their solicitors indicated to the court on their behalf that both would plea not guilty to the murder of Ms Pearson.

A third defendant, Courtney Brierley, 23, who is accused of manslaughter, also appeared by prison videolink.

All three will appear again by videolink at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.