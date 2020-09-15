Video report by Mel Barham.

Last year we followed the story of little Hallie Campbell, the 7-year-old from Wigan who went to Poland for pioneering brain surgery.

It was all made possible thanks in big part to the generosity of the Granada reports viewers who helped the family raise £70,000.

Hallie was born with an extremely rare genetic condition which effectively left her locked in her own body - and suffering almost daily seizures.

While the family knew this brand new treatment, that was still only being trialled, wasn't a cure - they hoped it could help transform Hallie's life.

10 months on, our correspondent Mel Barham has been back to see Hallie and what a difference its made.