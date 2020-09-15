"Sweetest soul": Megan Hurley remembered at Manchester Arena Inquiry

Megan Hurley has been remembered by her friends and family at the Manchester Arena Inquiry on the second day of the victim "pen portraits".

Megan, from Halewood in Liverpool, was 15 when she was killed in the bombing as she left an Airana Grande concert.

Megan had been given tickets to the concert as a Christmas present and attended with her older brother Bradley, who was injured in the explosion.

She was described by her parents, Michael and Joanne as someone with a kind, caring and friendly nature, who loved animals, running and photography.

The pen portrait was read to the court by the family's legal representative.

Part of Megan's parent's statement read by their legal representatives

Megan's parents said that her future was "cruelly taken away" during the horrific attack at the arena.

"Megan was maturing into a beautiful young lady, who was living her life to the fullest," they said.

"She had a lust for life and loved to have fun. So many beautiful and blossoming relationships were cut short, so many milestones will be missed and so many questions are still unanswered.

"Megan was everything we wanted her to be and we're so proud of everything she had become and achieved in her short life."

Megan's nana, Norma, read by the family's legal representative

Megan's aunt, Paula, said that Megan had been a beautiful child who everyone had "doted" on.

She added: "She was the sweetest soul who should have had the chance to blossom into the beautiful young woman she was going to be."

Megan's friends also paid tribute to her in a series of statements read by the family's legal representative.

Her friend Amy called her a "beautiful, funny, caring & kind person to be around," whilst her friend Anna recalled: "She was kind, reliable and always brought a smile to your face."

The inquiry also heard how Megan's former school, Halewood Academy, had created a memorial garden for her, with school principal Gary Evans saying it is a place for students and staff to reflect.

Megan's brother Bradley spoke of their shared passion for music. Credit: Family Photo

A statement from Megan's brother Bradley concluded the pen portrait and told the court of how he shared a passion for music with his sister.

It continued: "Although the loss of Megan is sad, I don't cry when I remember her, I smile.

"I think about how she would react in certain moments, to certain songs, to certain episodes of the Kardashians. I think of how many inside jokes we would have by now, what life struggles we would be facing and helping each other with."

"I think of how lucky am I to have the time I did, I suppose that's what people mean when they say someone is always with you. Love you sis."

Sir John Saunders, Chairman to the inquiry thanked Megan's family and friends for providing this insight into Megan's very full and happy life.

He added that a recurring thought he had had during the tributes was "what a waste of so much potential".

The tributes will continue this afternoon.

You can read all of the pen portraits of the Manchester Arena victims here.