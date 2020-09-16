'A true angel': Lisa Lees remembered at Manchester Arena Inquiry

Lisa Lees, from Oldham, has been the latest person to be remembered by her family in the victim "pen portraits" at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

Lisa was waiting for her daughter in the foyer of the arena after the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Alison Howe, they were both killed in the attack.

The inquiry heard tributes from Lisa's husband Anthony, daughters India and Lauren, mum Elaine Hunter and brother Lee Hunter.

Her family said that although Lisa had no official middle name, she adopted the name Lisa Madonna as a tribute to her favourite artist.

Lisa trained as a beauty therapist and ran a business giving holistic massages to terminally ill children, she later taught beauty therapy at Oldham College.

She was described as being "caring and beautiful, inside and out" by her husband and her mum said that she could "light up a room when she walked in".

Tribute from Anthony Lees, read by family's legal representative

Anthony Lees' statement was read out by the family's legal representative, he said: "Lisa had so much more to give in life and if she was still here she would have had such a big impact on many more people's lives.

"Lisa will be missed and always loved by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting such a wonderful, beautiful and caring person.

"I will always love you and cherish the 23 years that we had together."

India's tribute to her mum is read by the family's legal representative

India Lees tribute to her mum said that she was the most "beautiful, selfless and positive" person that she knew, who was obsessed with shopping and who was her "best friend".

She said: "At first I felt very lost without my mum and knowing that my best friend wouldn't be able to see my achieve things through life, but I know that my mum will always be looking down on us.

"I love and miss her so much and always will. I will think about her lots and lots every day."

The second set of pen portraits was heard by the inquiry from Lisa's mum, brother and eldest daughter.

A video was shown to the court with tributes before a song released in Lisa's memory by her brother was played, which he said that he only found the strength to write because of the inspiration that Lisa had given him during her life.

He said in an emotional tribute that his sister was "always there for her family, always cared" and that she was "full of life, she loved life, loved living, loved dancing."

Lisa Lees mum, Elaine, paid tribute in a pre-recorded video

Elaine Hunter, Lisa's mum, said: "One of the things I miss most about Lisa is her laugh.

"She used to laugh all the time and all her friends would say what an infectious laugh she had."

She added: "Lisa was hard-working and determined but also fun-loving and caring. She touched so many lives with her love and compassion, she was an amazing daughter, mother, wife, sister and friend."

She said that "someone very special" was taken from them when she was killed.

Her daughter Lauren said that her mum was her "role model" growing up and that her friends would often comment on how beautiful she was.

"My life has not been the same since losing my mum," she said.

"Just the thought that she will never see my walk down the aisle, or see my boys grow up or see any of my sister's milestones is a daily emotional battle."

Various memorials and trees have been planted in Lisa's memory in Oldham, with her brother Lee saying that the whole community missed her.

The chairman to the inquiry, Sir John Saunders, thanked the family for their "very moving and very personal tribute".

