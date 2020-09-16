Coronavirus infection rate in Liverpool passes 100 as officials warn of lockdown

Officials in Liverpool expect the city region to have further coronavirus restrictions imposed if the infection rate of the virus continues to rise across the city.

Concerns have been raised by the Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson, and Director of Public Health, Matt Ashton, who are urging people to follow government guidelines as lockdown fears grow.

Latest figures show that the rate per 100,000 is 106.4 - and in just one week (7-13 September) there were 530 positive cases.

Last Friday, the whole of Merseyside was placed on the government's coronavirus watchlist after a "rapid increase" in cases.

Liverpool City Council have said they will be increasing venue checks across the city to ensure places are abiding by Covid-19 regulations.

We are in a really critical time and as a city, and a community, we have to do the right thing. Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson

Mayor Joe Anderson said: “We are in a really critical time and as a city, and a community, we have to do the right thing.

“Even at this stage we need to take responsibility and we could potentially avoid going in to lockdown or reduce the amount of time we’re in lockdown for.

“The advice is simple to follow and just by washing our hands, keeping our distance, wearing face coverings, and avoiding non-covid safe businesses, we could turn the tide on the number of positive cases.

“We all have a part to play here so I urge everyone to work together to protect our family, our friends and our city.”

Read more: