The families of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack have continued to be remembered by their loved ones.

The first "pen portrait" to be heard in Manchester Magistrates Court was from the orphaned daughters of Angelika and Marcin Klis, who were both killed whilst waiting to collect their daughters from the Ariana Grande concert.

The girl's statement spoke of how their parents love for each other should be something people strive for.

Mum of two Lisa Lees, from Oldham, was also remembered by her family in court today.

A song written in her memory by her brother Lee was played at the end of her pen portrait, which the chairman of the inquiry, Sir John Saunders called "very moving and personal".

Georgina Callender will be remembered by her family later this afternoon.

Angelika and Marcin Klis

Marcin and Angelika Klis, 42 and 39, were originally from Poland but moved to York in 2007. Credit: Family Photo

The couple, who were from Poland but had lived in York since 2007, were waiting in the foyer of the Manchester Arena waiting to pick up their daughters when they were killed.

Angelika worked as a customer services assistant for Tesco, whilst Marcin worked as a taxi driver in York.

Their daughters, Alex and Patricia, said: "Mum and Dad were amazing parents, great friends, and kind people, they did everything in their power to ensure we had everything we wanted and more."

Lisa Lees

Lisa Lees, 43, from Oldham, was a beauty therapist and the mother of two girls: Lauren and India. Credit: Family Photo

Lisa was waiting for her daughter in the foyer of the arena after the Ariana Grande concert with her friend Alison Howe, they were both killed in the attack.

Her family said that although Lisa had no official middle name, she adopted the name Lisa Madonna as a tribute to her favourite artist.

She was described as being "caring and beautiful, inside and out" by her husband and her mum said that she could "light up a room when she walked in".

Her husband Anthony said in a statement: "Lisa will be missed and always loved by anyone who had the pleasure of meeting such a wonderful, beautiful and caring person."

