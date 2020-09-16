Angelika and Marcin Klis have been remembered by their daughters in the latest "pen portrait" to be heard at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

The couple, who were from Poland but had lived in York since 2007, were waiting in the foyer of the Manchester Arena waiting to pick up their daughters when they were killed.

Angelika worked as a customer services assistant for Tesco, whilst Marcin worked as a taxi driver in York.

The pen portrait, prepared by the couple's daughters Alex and Patricia, was read to the court by the family's solicitor.

During the pen portrait, a photograph taken of Mr and Mrs Klis on the day they died was shown.

Angelika and Marcin are remembered by their daughters, statement read by family's solicitor

The inquiry heard how Angelika was Alex and Patricia's "best friend" and that they would often go shopping together and for massages, they said they enjoyed every minute they spent with their parents.

The girls also spoke of how their parent's love was "incredibly strong" and that they were like "so in love, like teenagers without a care in the world".

"Mum and Dad were amazing parents, great friends, and kind people, they did everything in their power to ensure we had everything we wanted and more," the statement said.

It added: "They would always put our needs before their own. Losing our mum and dad and the pain and loss that we feel is so hard to explain. Our lives have completely changed and it is now just the two of us."

"We are completely devasted by what happened and our lives have been turned completely upside down. I don't know how else to describe it.

"We think of our parents all the time, they are never out of our thoughts. We haven't just lost our parents, but we have lost our best friends and protectors."

The chairman of the inquiry, Sir John Saunders thanked the two girls for describing our the loss of their parents had affected them.

He also said that he wanted to assure them that they all felt for their loss.

