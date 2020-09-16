Georgina Callander has been remembered by her mum and brothers in the latest "pen portrait" to be heard at the Manchester Arena Inquiry.

A pre-recorded message from Georgina's mum, Lesley Callander, was shown in Manchester Magistrates Court as she cannot bear to come to Manchester since the attack.

She opened the tribute by talking about how she had been with Georgina when she died at the Ariana Grande concert in May 2017 before saying the last three years have been a "nightmare".

She said: "I am and must be, living in a nightmare, I thought, as I looked down at Georgina clutched in my arms."

Mrs Callander also read tributes from Georgina's brothers Daniel and Harry.

Georgina, who was 18 when she died, was described as being "extremely caring with a loving soul" by her mum and the inquiry was told that she loved music, the marvel comic series, going to concerts and travelling to London with her mum to watch West End shows.

She was completing studies in Health and Social Care at Runshaw College when she died and was hoping to go to Edge Hill University to study pediatric nursing.

Lesley Callander paid tribute to her daughter in a pre-recorded video

Lesley said: "I never ever imagined in my entire life that I would have to express my catastrophic, distraught feelings in a pen portrait about the senseless pointless murder of my beautiful daughter Georgina."

She added that the loss of Georgina had "ruined" her life forever.

"I miss her infectious laughter every day and every night. Her personality grew from every corner and shone down, without a doubt, on everyone.

"She was a super amazing daughter. A daughter who was always smiling."

She continued: "I miss her with words I cannot possibly begin to describe, in fact there are no words.

"She was so gentle and loving. She lived life in a way that again I cannot find the words to describe her enthusiasm to live every day so positively and to the full."

Georgina was described by her family as an Ariana Grande "superfan" and had previously met the singer. Credit: Family Photo

A video montage of pictures of Georgina was then shown to the inquiry with some of her favourite songs playing in the background.

Lesley Callander went on to read further tributes from Georgina's brother's Daniel and Harry.

Daniel's statement said that his sister had a "passion" to care for people and a smile so big it "lit up the room".

"We all miss her dearly...we miss her smile, her laughter and abundance of love for everyone," it continued.

Her brother Harry's tribute said that Georgina was "good for the world and everyone in it".

Chairman to the inquiry, Sir John Saunders thanked the family for their tribute and for describing who Georgina was and who she could have become.

He also praised them for telling the court how her loss had affected them as people.

The inquiry has been adjourned until tomorrow when the commemorative statements will continue.