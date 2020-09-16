Singer-songwriter Mitch Murray CBE to be celebrated in stamp collection

The Isle of Man Post Office has commemorated the life achievements of Mitch Murray CBE in a new set of 10 stamps titled 'Mitch Murray's Top Ten'.

The set will feature his newest composition 'The Mannin Suite', in homage to the Isle of Man's Fairy Bridge, which has been released exclusively for a limited period as a free add-on to the collection.

A special limited edition 28-page booklet is also available featuring the stamps, as well as a bonus four track CD-EP with four special intros and will have a certificate of authenticity signed and numbered.

This fabulous collection, issued by the Isle of Man Post Office, represents my career in all its aspects, and covers a period of sixty years. It’s an honour I could never have imagined receiving. Mitch Murray CBE

Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

Murray's songwriting career spans sixty years where his hits topped the chart, performed by bands such as Gerry and the Pacemakers, Georgie Fame, Paper Lace and Tony Christie.

He achieved his first American number one hit with Freddie and The Dreamers called 'I'm Telling You Now'.

In 1971 he founded SODS – The Society Of Distinguished Songwriters whose members include Don Black, Mike Batt, Gary Barlow, Sir Tim Rice, Tony Hatch, Justin Hayward, Barry Mason, and 40 more British songwriters whose music continues to thrill the world with the greatest songs, film scores and musicals.

Murray has lived on the Isle of Man since 1978.