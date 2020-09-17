81-year-old returns to the pool after cardiac arrest at National Sports Centre

An 81-year-old man has returned to the National Sports Centre (NSC) pool in the Isle of Man after suffering a cardiac arrest while swimming in July.

Roy Higgins was swimming at the NSC in Douglas on 14th July when he suddenly became ill.

This led to lifeguards performing CPR, before using a defibrillator to restart his heart.

The team cared for Roy until the emergency services arrived seven minutes later.

He was then taken to hospital in a stable condition and showed good signs of recovery.

Roy returned to the NSC to thank the people who saved his life.

It was really fantastic to meet the guardians of my life. Hopefully they are as pleased with the outcome as I am. I’m in awe of everyone involved and this is a very emotional time. I’d like to give my eternal gratitude to the full team, without their training and actions I wouldn’t be here to tell the tale. Roy Higgins

I have been training with this equipment for 15 years, but this was the first time I’ve needed to use it for real. It was an amazing feeling to bring someone back to life and it was very emotional to see Roy again and meet his wife. They were both extremely thankful that we saved his life. Pieter De Bruin, National Sports Centre

The incident took place just over two weeks after the NSC reopened its swimming pools, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in the Isle of Man.

All pool staff had recently completed resuscitation training.