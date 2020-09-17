Blackpool part of trial urging people to call 111 before going to A&E

Patients requiring A&E will be urged to book an appointment first through NHS 111 as part of a shake-up of emergency services.

If pilots are successful, the scheme could be rolled out to all NHS trusts in December, with patients told they should call ahead and book a space in the emergency department.

The 111 pilots are currently live in Blackpool, Cornwall, Portsmouth, and Hampshire and have just begun in Warrington.

The move is being made in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with experts believing it makes sense to triage patients by phone or online rather than having people sitting around in waiting rooms.

The Government also wants to reduce pressure on emergency departments as staff battle winter pressures, including from coronavirus and seasonal flu.

A campaign called Help Us Help You will launch later in the year to urge people to use the new service.

The pilot has gone live in Blackpool. Credit: ITV News

The Department of Health and Social Care said more NHS 111 call handlers are being brought in to take on the additional workload, alongside extra clinicians.

A consultation on new targets for waiting times in A&E is also being launched as ministers prepare to scrap the current four-hour target.

Under the new changes, patients will still be able to seek help at A&E without an appointment, but officials say they are likely to end up waiting longer than those who have gone through 111.

The idea is that NHS 111 workers direct patients to the most clinically appropriate service, including A&Es, urgent treatment centres, GP surgeries or mental health care.

People with a life-threatening condition should still call 999.

As part of the announcement, the Government pledged an extra £150 million of funding to expand and upgrade 25 more A&Es to reduce overcrowding and improve infection control ahead of winter.

It said this was on top of £300 million announced for 117 trusts to upgrade their facilities.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government is investing £450 million into A&E for winter. Credit: PA

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: "We are investing £450 million to make sure our A&E departments are ready for winter.

"Hospitals around the country will be able to expand and upgrade to ensure they can continue safely treating patients in the coming months.

"During the peak of the pandemic we saw millions of people using NHS 111 to get the best possible advice on Covid-19, and other urgent NHS services.

"These pilots will build on this and test whether we can deliver quicker access to the right care, provide a better service for the public and ensure our dedicated NHS staff aren't overwhelmed.

"We all need to play our part by washing our hands regularly, using a face covering and keeping our distance from those not in our household. We are determined to protect the NHS as we did during the peak."