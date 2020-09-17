Manchester Arena Inquiry: First week of pen portraits draws to a close

The first week of 'pen portraits' at the Manchester Arena Inquiry has concluded and will continue on Monday morning.

Today the inquiry heard from the families of Georgina Callander, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford and Philip Tron.

Georgina Callander's dad added to her mother's pen portrait this morning calling his daughter a "bundle of joy".

Mr Callander had to fight through tears as he remembered his daughter in a video shown to the inquiry.

The families of Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, then presented a joint "love story" of the young couple.

Liam and Chloe had planned their whole lives together and were "made for each other", the court was told.

Philip Tron's portrait was presented by his uncle, Ken Mullen, who said his nephew had been "family loving" with a "huge heart"

Georgina Callander

Georgina Callander, 18, from Chorley, had been about to start studying to become a pediatric nurse. Credit: Family Photo

Simon Callander said that his daughter was as "bright as a button" with a "heart as big as the moon".

He spoke of Georgina's love of sport growing up, saying that she had played for Bolton Wanderers girls team for a period of time growing up.

"Just a normal little girl, not a bad bone in her body. She gave so much love and had so much more to give," he added.

Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry

Chloe Rutherford, 17, and Liam Curry, 19, had "wanted to be together forever". Credit: Family Photo

Chloe and Liam, both from South Shields, had been a couple for almost three years when they were killed in the attack in May 2017 and their parents said they had "wanted to be together forever".

Caroline Curry and Mark Rutherford spoke at Manchester Magistrates Court as they delivered the emotional and heartfelt story of two young people who had planned their lives together.

Mark Rutherford said: "There was so much living still to be done, so much life and so much love to share, all the stories still to tell and all the dreams to be dreamt, they had so many plans and holidays to have."

Caroline Curry told the inquiry how Liam's dad had died just 8 weeks before he was killed.

She concluded the pen portrait by saying through tears: "Just for today, we have been sharing a love story. A story about two bairns who fell in love.

"Two beautiful young people with so much love in their hearts and so much hope for their lives together."

Philip Tron

Philip Tron, 32, from Gateshead, loved to work with his hands and meet new people his uncle said. Credit: Family Photo

Philip was at the arena with his partner's daughter, Courtney Boyle - they were waiting to pick up Courtney's sister Nicole when they were both killed in the explosion.

Ken Mullen, his uncle, described Philip as someone with a huge personality, who had a "huge heart" and a "good sense of humour".

He said that his nephew had been a joker; had loved football and Newcastle United and enjoyed socialising with his friends, but that he disliked having to be the person who got the round in.

He said that heaven now had a new "Geordie ambassador" who would be waiting to greet you as you entered.

