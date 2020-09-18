Lise McNally: Employers urged to offer more support to people after miscarriage

Employers are being urged to offer better support for people who have had a miscarriage.

New research by The Miscarriage Association found that almost half of those affected feel forced to return to work before they're ready.

Many said they felt unable to speak to bosses for fear of discrimination.

49% of respondents weren't told about or offered pregnancy protected leave

40% felt their work suffered because of a lack of support

11% ultimately ended up leaving their jobs

With no official guidance in place around miscarriage and the workplace, the survey also showed that even compassionate employers sometimes struggle to know how best to offer support. Over 75% of respondents said they would welcome a specific miscarriage policy in the workplace.

The charity is now calling for the roll out of a standard miscarriage policy to guide employers about how best to support people through pregnancy loss.

For many people, miscarriage is the loss of a baby, however early it happens. Thoughtful support and management can make a real difference to how people cope. But many employees don't know their rights and employers rarely have policies in place to help. Ruth Bender Atik, the Miscarriage Association

The Miscarriage and the Workplace resource hub is free to access here.