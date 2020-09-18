The first week of pen portraits at the Manchester Arena Inquiry

Victims of the Manchester Arena attack have been remembered by their loved ones in a series of pen portraits at the inquiry into the bombing.

The first week of the commemorative statements has come to an end with stories of 13 of the victim's lives being told in an emotional week at Manchester Magistrates Court.

Martyn Hett, Eilidh MacLeod, John Atkinson, Sorrell Lezckowski, Megan Hurley, Courtney Boyle, Kelly Brewster, Angelika and Marcin Klis, Lisa Lees, Georgina Callander, Liam Curry, Chloe Rutherford and Philip Tron all had tributes paid to them by their families.

Some of the families choose to read the portraits themselves, whilst others had legal representatives read their statements.

The portraits give the families the chance to remember the victims, but also to tell the inquiry of how the loss has affected them.

Twenty-two people were killed when Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the City Rooms of Manchester Arena on May 22 2017, as 14,200 people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert.

The public inquiry, looking at the background and emergency response to the attack, is scheduled to run into next spring.

