Manchester sign choir to appear in Britain's Got Talent semi-finals this weekend

Video report by Mel Barham

Manchester's "Sign along with us" choir will be appearing in the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent tomorrow evening.

The choir, which was set up by Jade Kilduff who learnt sign language to be able to talk to her little brother Christian, was chosen as David Walliams 'Golden Buzzer' act back in April.

Jade set up the choir so that more people could learn sign language and said that she never expected so many people to be interested.

Some members of the choir will have to appear digitally to ensure that social distancing is maintained, with the 70 members of the choir having to rehearse on zoom.

The semi-final will be shown on ITV 1 at 8pm tomorrow evening.