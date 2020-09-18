Motorcyclist dies following crash near Denton on M60

A man in his 60s has died after a collision between a motorbike and a stationary car on the M60.

The crash happened yesterday morning near to the exit for Denton, the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but later passed away.

Greater Manchester Police have said that no arrests have been made and an investigation is underway.Sergeant Marie Eldred, of GMP's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Sadly this man has now passed away and all are thoughts are with his friends and family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this incredibly difficult time."Our enquiries remain ongoing as we determine the full circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We would like to take this opportunity to appeal again to anyone who may have any information or dash-cam footage to contact police and assist us in our enquiries. "We are still keen to speak to the driver of a blue HGV who we believe may have footage or information which could assist us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact GMP on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 1130 of 17/9/20.