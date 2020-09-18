Greater Manchester Police are appealing for information following the criminal damage of a statue of Oliver Cromwell in Wythenshawe.

Officers were called to Wythenshawe Park on Thursday morning after a report that the statue had been vandalised.Enquiries established that three people approached the statue of Oliver Cromwell in the early hours before climbing on it and covered it in graffiti.

Police say no arrests have been made, and that an investigation is underway.

Inspector Ian Thomson, of GMP's City of Manchester district, said: "Repairing this damage will cost thousands of pounds. This behaviour is not acceptable and enquiries are ongoing to identify the people responsible so we can ensure they face justice."We know that three people were involved in this incident. We believe they were on foot and entered the park from Wythenshawe Road. I appeal to anyone with information which may assist with our investigation to contact us or Crimestoppers."