This morning West Kirby Lifeboat was launched to rescue two women who had been cut off by a tide rising faster than usual.

The pair were walking near Middle Hilbre, and had checked the tide table before setting off, but when the tide began to rise more quickly than usual they realised they could become cut off and alerted coastguards.

When the lifeboat crew reached the women they found that the one of them had sustained an injury to her foot, and was wet, and the other shaken, though neither required any serious medical attention.

Later the boat was sent to lift a man off the wall at West Kirby Marine Lake after the tide made conditions there dangerous.

The female walkers were correct to check the tide timetables and we would recommend that visitors to Hilbre Island set off at least 3 hours before high water. They were absolutely right to contact HM Coastguard for advice and for not continuing beyond Middle Hilbre once they realised the speed at which the tide was flooding. Richard Diamond, West Kirby RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager

The RNLI are warning people to be vigilant if they go to the coast this weekend.