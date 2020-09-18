It's expected that people living in Lancashire, excluding those in Blackpool will be put under tighter coronavirus restrictions from tomorrow.

The changes would run alongside the England-wide six-person limit on social gatherings.

It comes as parts of Merseyside and Cheshire are expected to be placed under local lockdown later today after a rise in coronavirus rates.

Under the new rules residents may be told not to socialise with people outside of their support bubble, restaurants and bars may be ordered to shut at 10pm.

New restrictions have also been introduced in Barrow. Only limited visits are being allowed to care homes, schools and hospitals.

No more than two households in the borough are allowed to meet at any one time. The area's director of public health says he is worried by the number of cases..

Meanwhile, the Government is expected to announce tighter restrictions on care home visits in areas with high numbers of coronavirus cases.

Care homes in areas subject to local lockdowns may be advised to temporarily restrict visits in all but end-of-life situations, it is understood.

For parts of the country where there is no local lockdown, but where community transmission is a cause for concern, an option officials are considering is advising that visits are restricted to one designated visitor per resident.

The Government will set out further details later today in its social care action plan to help fight the spread of coronavirus over winter.